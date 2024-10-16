Milan completes M4 metro extension

Posted: 16 October 2024

The completion of Milan’s M4 metro line to the San Cristoforo terminus marks a major boost in the city’s public transport network, aiming to reduce urban traffic and cut annual CO2 emissions by over 10,000 tonnes.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

On 12 October 2024, Milan celebrated the inauguration of the final section of the M4 metro line, which now extends to the San Cristoforo terminus. Built by Hitachi Rail, the new line enhances public transport accessibility in the city’s south-west quadrant. The extension creates a new diagonal axis, connecting San Cristoforo with key areas like the Cerchia dei Navigli, while offering a vital interchange with the railway hub at San Cristoforo. This development is expected to reduce urban traffic and support Milan’s push towards a more eco-friendly transport system.

The M4 metro line has been rolled out in phases, with earlier sections connecting Linate Airport to the city centre in just 12 minutes. The final stretch brings the total number of stations to 21, covering 15km. Passengers will benefit from 47 autonomous trains, which can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h and operate at a frequency of 90 seconds, potentially reduced to 75 seconds during peak hours. With each train capable of transporting 500 passengers, the line will have a capacity of 24,000 people per hour, per direction.

The project’s completion is expected to make a significant environmental contribution, reducing car trips by over four million annually. This would cut CO2 emissions by 10,310 tonnes and particulate matter (PM10) by 1,511 kg each year.

Luca D’Aquila, COO of Hitachi Rail Group, said: “The completion of Line 4 represents another step forward for the citizens of Milan in the process of transitioning from private to collective mobility.”

Hitachi Rail‘s involvement included the supply of cutting-edge autonomous trains and the integration of driverless CBTC technology for improved safety and reliability. The company was also responsible for key systems like signaling, power supply, telecommunications, and platform screen doors. The new infrastructure represents a significant milestone in Milan’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility.