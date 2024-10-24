Hafeet Rail appoints SYSTRA as consultant for UAE-Oman railway

Posted: 24 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Hafeet Rail has selected SYSTRA to provide administrative and engineering consultancy for the UAE-Oman railway network, overseeing project management, safety standards and contractor compliance.

Credit: Hafeet Rail

Hafeet Rail, the developer of the UAE-Oman railway network, has announced the appointment of SYSTRA, a renowned French engineering and consultancy firm, to provide comprehensive administrative and engineering consultancy services for the project. SYSTRA will be responsible for managing various aspects of the joint rail network, including contract oversight, ensuring compliance with health, safety and environmental standards, and monitoring project progress from design through to commissioning.

SYSTRA’s involvement will include managing contractor performance, reviewing engineering designs, and ensuring adherence to international standards for safety and security. In addition, the firm will supervise the project timeline, oversee technical aspects, and support the integration of sustainability practices.

Ahmed Al Bulushi, Chief Executive Asset Management at Asyad Group and Board Member of Hafeet Rail, said: “Engaging SYSTRA, a globally recognised leader in railway and infrastructure consultancy, as our administrative and engineering consultant marks a pivotal milestone for the UAE-Oman Rail Network project. This partnership guarantees the highest levels of safety and security, in line with international standards. Furthermore, we are dedicated to fostering the development of national talent in both countries by harnessing SYSTRA’s unparalleled expertise and experience amassed over six decades across eighty countries. This collaboration will undoubtedly propel our project to new heights of excellence and innovation.”

Jean-Christophe Chuniaud, UAE & Europe Vice President at SYSTRA, said: “Our partnership with Hafeet Rail allows us to bring our global expertise to the UAE-Oman Rail Network project. We will provide innovative and sustainable engineering solutions, drawing on our substantial experience in railway projects worldwide. This collaboration aims to meet the highest international standards, achieving the project’s economic and social objectives.”

The UAE-Oman Rail Network is expected to significantly boost the region’s transportation, logistics, and trade capabilities by enhancing connectivity between key infrastructure such as ports and markets. In earlier developments, Hafeet Rail awarded civil works contracts to a joint Omani-Emirati alliance and selected Siemens and HAC to equip the trains with state-of-the-art systems.