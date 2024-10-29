Early train boarding trials at Euston station to ease congestion

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Network Rail and train operators have introduced early boarding at Euston station to reduce overcrowding and improve passenger flow as part of a five-point improvement plan.

Credit: Network Rail

London Euston station has introduced a new trial of early train boarding, hoping to ease congestion and improve passenger flow. The initiative, led by Network Rail in partnership with train operators Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway (LNR), is part of a wider five-point plan launched to address ongoing passenger experience challenges at the station.

Starting this week, around 40% of Avanti West Coast trains will open boarding 20 minutes before departure, with plans to expand to 55% by Christmas. Continuous boarding has also been implemented on London Northwestern Railway’s Birmingham routes, allowing passengers onto platforms sooner. These steps aim to streamline passenger movement and reduce instances of overcrowding at Euston, commonly referred to as the ‘Euston rush.’

Gary Walsh, Director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “Getting passengers to their services in good time is at the heart of our improvements at Euston, and today’s changes will tackle that issue head-on. Taking quick and effective action is at the core of our five-point plan which I’m pleased to say is starting to deliver for our passengers at London Euston station.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, said: “I am pleased to see immediate improvements being made at Euston Station to reduce the risk of overcrowding, drive up standards and deliver a better experience for passengers. For too long, Euston station simply has not been good enough. That’s why I have tasked Network Rail and operators with delivering a clear plan to alleviate some of the issues passengers are facing while we work on a long-term solution for the station.”

While the future of the advertising board remains under review, rail industry partners discussed its potential to be used for passenger information. Other actions being explored include making all the information desks more visible together in one place, the further expansion of concourse waiting space and a full review of all station signage.

The trials are part of a broader strategy aimed not only at resolving immediate operational challenges but also at exploring long-term solutions for redeveloping Euston, with input from passenger advocacy groups and government representatives.