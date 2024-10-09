Network Rail and DfT unveil five-point plan to enhance Euston station

Posted: 9 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Network Rail and DfT’s five-point plan will enhance Euston station, focusing on immediate improvements to passenger experience while preparing for long-term redesign efforts.

Credit: Network Rail

In an effort to improve passenger experiences at Euston station, Network Rail and the Department for Transport (DfT) have announced a comprehensive five-point plan. The station, which has been criticised for its outdated facilities, will undergo a series of immediate enhancements while longer-term redesign efforts are explored.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh highlighted the need for improvements, stating, “For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers. That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers. This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.”

The five-point plan includes the following initiatives:

Review of passenger information and circulation: This will involve evaluating how information is shared with passengers and reassessing the use of overhead advertising boards Improving boarding procedures: A review will focus on how passengers are invited to board services, especially during times of disruption, to ensure a smoother process. Enhancing concourse space: Plans are in place to create more space in the concourse and alleviate congestion points, including upgrading toilet facilities Unified operations during disruptions: Efforts will be made to ensure a coordinated approach among station operations during disruptions, benefiting all passengers Increasing reliability: There will be a drive to enhance the reliability of both the station infrastructure and train services to minimise the frequency of disruptive events.

Transport Secretary Haigh said: “We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this – but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing.”

Gary Walsh, the route director for West Coast South, said: “Our five-point plan will help improve things for passengers in the short term by creating more space, providing better passenger information, and working as an industry to improve the reliability of train services on the West Coast Main Line.”

In addition to these immediate changes, Network Rail continues to collaborate with rail industry partners and passenger groups to explore funding and planning options for a major long-term upgrade of Euston station. This upgrade aims to create a modern concourse that enhances passenger facilities and meets future demands.