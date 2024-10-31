Union Pacific focuses on enhancing customer experience with strategic initiatives

Posted: 31 October 2024

Union Pacific is enhancing customer experience through strategic investments in infrastructure, technology and tailored solutions to support evolving business needs.

Union Pacific has announced that it recently hosted a series of events in Omaha, U.S., with over 150 customers from its Bulk, Industrial and Premium segments, highlighting its commitment to a customer-focused growth strategy. The gatherings emphasised how Union Pacific’s investments and innovations are shaping a better customer experience and meeting evolving business needs.

CEO Jim Vena spoke directly to the importance of customer experience within Union Pacific’s growth strategy, outlining how the company’s approach to Safety, Service and Operational Excellence forms the foundation of its commitment. According to Vena, putting customers at the centre of their strategy enables them to offer a safer, more reliable and tailored service experience.

To further improve customer experience, Union Pacific is investing $3.4 billion in 2024 alone in infrastructure and technology upgrades, including advancements that simplify customer interactions. A standout initiative, the upcoming “Customer Vision” platform, is designed to enhance shipment visibility and provide real-time tracking, making it easier for customers to manage shipments directly.

Kenny Rocker, executive vice president of Marketing and Sales, highlighted Union Pacific’s focus on transparency and collaboration. By innovating alongside customers, the company aims to make the supply chain more accessible and tailored to their needs. This approach includes implementing a comprehensive suite of Application Program Interfaces (APIs) aimed at simplifying business processes and allowing customers greater control over their shipments.

Union Pacific’s customer-first initiatives also extend into network expansion and operational growth, such as adding new intermodal service products, enhancing transload sites and investing in industrial parks like Prime Pointe near Dallas. These expansions allow for more flexible, efficient shipping options tailored to customer demand. The company has also introduced 11 new service lanes from Port Houston, widening access and enhancing service availability for customers across various markets.

Throughout the Omaha events, Union Pacific’s senior leaders – including Eric Gehringer, executive vice president of Operations, and Rahul Jalali, executive vice president and CIO – emphasised that improving customer experience is an ongoing priority. Attendees engaged in discussions with leaders who reinforced Union Pacific’s commitment to enhancing collaboration and offering technology-driven solutions that support customer growth and optimise the logistics journey.