Amtrak and Midwest secure $300 million federal grant to boost passenger rail service

0 SHARES

Posted: 1 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Amtrak and its Midwestern partners will receive up to $300 million from federal CRISI grants to enhance passenger rail infrastructure, aiming to improve service into Chicago and increase nationwide ridership.

Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak, along with its Midwestern partners, has secured up to $300 million in grants to enhance passenger rail service through the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) programme. This funding is intended to improve various rail infrastructure projects, including the Chicago Hub Improvement Program (CHIP), a Midwest-focused Amtrak initiative to enhance rail connections into Chicago.

“These grants will directly support Amtrak priorities, including the Chicago Hub Improvement Program (CHIP) – an Amtrak-led Midwest megaproject aimed at improving passenger rail service into Chicago – and advance our goal to double Amtrak ridership nationwide by 2040,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner.

“CRISI grants will benefit several Amtrak routes in the Midwest that riders rely on every day and potential future corridors that would contribute to further growth in the region,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “FRA has announced funding for 300 rail projects nationwide—the most significant investment in American rail in more than 50 years. We look forward to our continued work with Amtrak and State partners to deliver the world-class passenger rail our citizens deserve.”

Illinois, with its unique role as a rail nexus, is expected to see significant upgrades. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) expressed that these investments will position Illinois as a crucial connector for the nation, while Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) stressed the importance of efficient Midwest rail service for both passengers and freight.

Additional support for the grants came from Illinois representatives in Congress, including U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (IL-05), who underscored the benefits of improved rail safety and accessibility in Chicago, and U.S. Representative Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04), who pointed to Chicago’s Union Station as a priority for efficient mobility.

Jim Mathews, President & CEO of the Rail Passengers Association, said: “This is how you make trains genuinely better for people everywhere, relieving bottlenecks, increasing speeds, and bolstering safety.”