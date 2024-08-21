VolkerRail wins £150 million Scotland Railway signalling framework

VolkerRail has secured a £150 million contract to upgrade Scotland’s railway signalling, power and communications infrastructure as part of a five-year framework.

VolkerRail has announced that it has been awarded a significant contract to manage Scotland’s £150 million Railway Signalling, Power and Communications Framework. This five-year framework, which includes a potential three-year extension based on performance, focuses on renewing and enhancing Scotland’s railway infrastructure, covering signalling systems, power distribution, level crossings and telecommunications throughout Control Period 7.

Rail plays a crucial role in Scotland’s economy by connecting people and goods across the country, supporting economic growth. As part of Network Rail’s broader £1.3 billion Scotland Civils Framework, this project is integral to a comprehensive five-year investment plan launched in April 2024 aimed at ensuring a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly railway network for passengers, freight customers and taxpayers.

Liam Sumpter, Managing Director of Network Rail Scotland, emphasised the importance of these contracts: “We’re investing up to £1.3 billion in these framework contracts to maintain and improve our infrastructure across Scotland. The awarding of these contracts will help us continue to deliver a railway that is safe and reliable for passengers and freight.”

VolkerRail’s appointment builds on its existing work with Network Rail, including its role in the Train Control Systems Framework, where it, alongside Thales, is involved in implementing European Train Control System technology to modernize signalling across Britain. The company is also engaged in signalling enhancements and renewals in the North West and Central regions of the UK.

Niall McCreanor, Director of Specialist Businesses at VolkerRail, said: “We have spent considerable time building our presence in Scotland to better understand the needs of Scotland’s railway, to ensure we can provide the best possible service. We look forward to working collaboratively with Network Rail and Scotland’s Railway to deliver efficient outputs in line with their key strategic theme.”

Project delivery is anticipated to begin in 2025, with early discussions already underway for specific projects such as the South West Scotland Signalling Life Extension and Glasgow Central Station Telecoms.