East West Rail Company announces public consultation on electrification plans

6 November 2024

East West Rail Company has announced a 10-week public consultation on its hybrid battery-electric railway plans, aiming to connect Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge with a sustainable transit solution.

Credit: Network Rail

East West Rail Company (EWR Co) has unveiled plans to electrify its new railway line connecting Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge, aiming to create a more sustainable transit option for the region. The company is launching a 10-week public consultation on 14 November 2024, which will continue until 24 January 2025, inviting residents along the proposed route to review and comment on the latest design proposals.

EWR Co has confirmed its preference for a hybrid battery-electric model with “discontinuous electrification,” which would install overhead lines along only specific segments of the route. This approach, which gained government backing following the Chancellor’s recent budget announcement, is anticipated to lower both project costs and environmental disruption. By reducing the need for extensive infrastructure, this model minimises visual impact, potentially preserving more of the natural landscape while supporting reduced carbon emissions.

The upcoming consultation will offer detailed information on the key components of the East West Rail project, including:

A new rail line between Bedford and Cambridge

Upgrades to the existing Oxford-to-Bedford line

New and upgraded stations

Proposed service patterns and level crossings

Commitments to reducing environmental impacts and enhancing biodiversity.

David Hughes, CEO of East West Rail Company, said: “We’re excited to confirm our plans for electrification, which support our environmental goals by delivering sustainable low carbon journeys and supporting the UK’s transition to an overall net zero carbon economy. This consultation is a pivotal moment in our journey to create a railway that truly serves the needs of our communities and delivers sustainable growth.”

In an effort to make the consultation accessible, EWR Co is hosting events across multiple locations along the route, with both in-person and virtual sessions available. A Virtual Consultation Room will also provide online access to all project materials, allowing community members to review information and submit feedback remotely.

This consultation, initially slated for Summer 2024, had been postponed due to the General Election. Now, the extended consultation period, spanning the holiday season, is designed to provide communities ample time to review and contribute feedback. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to participate, ensuring that their input shapes the development of a major regional rail project aimed at leaving a positive environmental and social legacy.