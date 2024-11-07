Metrolinx launches first step in procurement for Hamilton LRT project

Metrolinx has initiated the procurement process for the Hamilton LRT project, marking a key step toward the development of the 14km transit line.

Credit: Metrolinx - An artist's rendering of the future Parkdale stop.

Metrolinx has announced the release of the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the civil and utilities contract associated with the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT) project. This marks a significant step forward in the development of the first segment of the LRT system, which will span 14km through the heart of Hamilton.

The RFQ, issued on 6 November 2024, is the initial phase in a multi-stage procurement process designed to select a team capable of managing the complexities of this large-scale infrastructure project. The civil works package, which includes the construction of utilities, roads and structures, will be key to building the foundational elements of the LRT system.

Metrolinx will evaluate submissions from interested parties, focusing on the teams’ experience and financial capabilities to ensure they can meet the demands of a project of this size and scope. Following this stage, the shortlisted teams will be invited to submit proposals under a subsequent Request for Proposals (RFP). These proposals will detail how the teams plan to approach the work and deliver the project.

After the RFP stage, the selected team will move into the Alliance Development Phase (ADA), where further design work, scheduling and cost details will be refined. The alliance model, used by Metrolinx for this project, emphasises shared risks and rewards between the project owner and contractors, with the aim of identifying the most efficient and effective solutions.

The Hamilton LRT is a transformative project for the city, expected to improve transit access and offer a fast, reliable transportation option that connects key areas of Hamilton. The route will stretch from Eastgate to McMaster University, passing through the downtown core and connecting to key sites along the way.

With procurement officially underway, Metrolinx is one step closer to delivering an upgraded transportation system for Hamilton, with construction expected to improve access and mobility for residents and visitors.

As the project progresses, Metrolinx will continue to update the public on key milestones and timelines. The LRT is set to offer a major improvement in public transportation, expected to ease congestion and provide a sustainable, high-frequency transit option for the city’s growing population.