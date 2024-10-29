Metrolinx completes accessibility upgrades at Eglinton GO Station

Posted: 29 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Metrolinx has completed major accessibility upgrades at Eglinton GO Station, enhancing convenience and inclusivity as part of the broader GO Expansion initiative to support growing transit demands.

Credit: Metrolinx

Metrolinx has announced that it has finalised a series of accessibility upgrades at Eglinton GO Station, marking the completion of a two-phase project aimed at enhancing inclusivity and convenience for all transit users. This project is part of Metrolinx’s broader GO Expansion initiative to improve and expand GO Transit service across the Greater Toronto Area, creating a rapid regional transit network with faster trains, more frequent service and seamless station connections.

The upgrades at Eglinton GO Station include a range of features designed to improve station accessibility and passenger experience:

Platform canopies to shield passengers from weather

Pedestrian tunnels with lifts connecting stairwells to platforms

Accessible mini-platforms for level boarding and ease of access for mobility device users

Barrier-free parking in the south lot

Upgraded rail platforms with tactile edges for improved safety

Enhanced CCTV, lighting and public address systems

Improved landscaping, signage and a reconfigured pick-up/drop-off area.

With these improvements, the station is better prepared to support projected increases in demand as part of the GO Expansion programme. Annual customer boardings at Eglinton GO, currently at 251,000, are expected to grow to 1.6 million by 2041 as continues expanding transit options across the region.

The Eglinton GO Station upgrades align with Metrolinx’s commitment to making transit accessible and convenient for the growing population, supporting faster, safer and more inclusive travel across the Lakeshore East Line. Built in 1978 and last rehabilitated in 2000, the station now offers new, accessible features that benefit both transit riders and the local community.

Metrolinx’s GO Expansion programme includes plans to add more stations, improve accessibility across the network and increase service frequency. These efforts aim to support sustainable population growth while meeting the rising demand for reliable and accessible public transportation options.