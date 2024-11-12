SMRT Trains advances energy efficiency in Singapore’s rail network

SMRT Trains has introduced Green CBTC Next Gen technology, achieving an 8% energy savings in train operations as part of its plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

SMRT Trains has announced that it has launched a collaborative project using Green Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Next Gen technology to enhance energy efficiency on Singapore’s rail network, in partnership with Hitachi Rail. This initiative aligns with SMRT’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and marks a significant step toward more sustainable urban transport.

The Green CBTC Next Gen system incorporates advanced data analytics through Hitachi Rail’s SelTrac™ signalling technology. This system, already in use for re-signalling Singapore’s North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line (EWL) since 2017 and 2018, introduces additional energy-saving features by automating key traction functions, including acceleration, braking and coasting. This automation enables optimised traction energy use, which constitutes approximately 50% of the SMRT network’s total energy consumption.

The completion of Phase 1 of the project has already shown promising results, achieving an 8% reduction in energy usage for automatic train operations. This savings translates to more than 15 million kWh per year, equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 3,000 households. Both companies aim to achieve even greater efficiencies through ongoing study and optimisation.

SMRT Trains President, Lam Sheau Kai, said: “We are encouraged by the positive energy savings achieved through our partnership with Hitachi Rail. Looking ahead, we are excited to target, and potentially exceed, a 15% reduction in annual traction power consumption over the next two years, making travel on the NSEWL more sustainable and greener.”

“SMRT and Hitachi Rail have a long-standing partnership in Singapore and together we are now making passenger journeys greener than ever. This project, designed as energy saving-as-a-service, allows for greater power efficiency without disrupting passenger services, marking a pivotal step towards more sustainable urban transit system,” said Ziad Rizk, Managing Director, Urban Rail Signalling at Hitachi Rail

As SMRT and Hitachi Rail continue their collaboration, they plan to explore further improvements in operational efficiency, aiming to make a lasting impact on Singapore’s sustainability goals.