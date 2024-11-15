Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 15 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover Tanfield Railway’s festive Mince Pie Express with its new partnership with Lumo and GTR’s introduction of 3D maps to improve passenger accessibility.

Tanfield Railway announces Mince Pie Express with new partnership with Lumo

Tanfield Railway, the world’s oldest railway, is gearing up for the festive season with the launch of tickets for its highly anticipated Mince Pie Express services. Running on select dates in December 2024, the Mince Pie Express offers rail passengers a unique opportunity to enjoy a six-mile round trip through the scenic countryside of Gateshead and County Durham, complete with complimentary mince pies and a selection of seasonal drinks.

The event marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership with Lumo, the pioneering open access train operator. Lumo, known for its fully electric trains, operates services along the East Coast Mainline, connecting London, Newcastle and Edinburgh. The company is committed to supporting the communities it serves, including its recent collaboration with The Charlie & Carter Foundation, a charity that aids the families of seriously ill children across the UK.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Lumo, said: “Here at Lumo, we’re proud to be a true part of the communities we serve and it’s a real honour to be supporting the world’s oldest railway. Even as a forward-thinking open access operator, it’s important that we never forget the region’s proud railway heritage.”

David Watchman, General Manager of Tanfield Railway, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that tickets are now on sale for our hugely popular Mince Pie Express services. The event gives people the chance to experience the thrill of the world’s oldest railway, whilst tucking into some festive treats.”

The Mince Pie Express is expected to be a popular event, offering both history and holiday cheer for visitors of all ages.

GTR launches 3D maps to improve passenger accessibility

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced that it has introduced a new initiative to help passengers, particularly those with disabilities, navigate select rail stations more easily. Three-dimensional (3D) maps of key stations in London, Sussex and Bedfordshire are now available, allowing passengers to plan their journeys in advance using digital maps on mobile phones and computers.

The scheme, currently being trialled at 10 rail stations, features detailed 3D maps that highlight accessible routes, such as staircases, lifts and ticket gates. These colour-coded maps help passengers identify the most suitable paths and facilities, ensuring a smoother, stress-free journey from street to seat.

Carl Martin, GTR’s Accessibility Lead, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce these new maps as part of our commitment to create a more inclusive and accessible railway. Together with other helpful guides on the assisted travel pages of our websites, they’ll help people plan a smooth and stress-free journey.”

The 3D maps are available on National Rail Enquiries and the websites of GTR’s various train brands. Stations chosen for the trial include Brighton, Gatwick Airport, Finsbury Park, and Luton Airport Parkway. If the trial proves successful, GTR plans to expand the scheme to additional stations in the future.