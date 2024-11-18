DP World’s Modal Shift Programme reduces UK road congestion and carbon emissions

2 SHARES

Posted: 18 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

DP World’s Modal Shift Programme in Southampton has removed 64,000 truck journeys and cut 17,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in its first year by incentivising rail transport.

Credit: DP World

In its first year, DP World has announced that its Modal Shift Programme in Southampton has removed over 64,000 truck journeys from UK roads and cut carbon emissions by more than 17,000 tonnes. Launched in September 2023, the initiative is part of DP World’s broader commitment to sustainable logistics and aims to make rail transport more commercially viable for moving containers.

The Modal Shift Programme incentivises rail usage by paying customers for each container transported by rail from DP World’s Southampton port to destinations within 140 miles. This programme is supported by a fee on all inbound containers at the port and has already raised the proportion of rail freight from 21% to over 30%, with the target to reach 40% by 2026.

To provide additional rail options, DP World introduced four new freight routes in the past year, connecting Southampton with Birmingham, Cardiff, East Midlands Gateway and Doncaster. The recent launch of a second rail service between DP World’s Southampton and London Gateway hubs has doubled rail capacity between these two major ports, further reducing road congestion by offering an alternative to truck transport. This service alone has the potential to remove up to one million road miles annually.

John Trenchard, Vice President – Commercial & Supply Chain at DP World UK, said: “With this significant increase in rail freight volume, equivalent to the transfer of approximately six million road miles to rail, we are giving more of our customers the opportunity to explore the benefits of rail to the sustainability and resilience of their containerised supply chains.”

Southampton MP Satvir Kaur said: “It’s great to see the success of this pilot run by DP World. This scheme not only ensures our port can become more sustainable and help improve the poor air quality Southampton suffers, but it also reduces congestion on our roads.”

DP World’s efforts reflect its goal to support sustainable logistics within its UK and global operations. The company currently operates in 78 countries and handles around 10% of world trade, with a strong focus on integrating its logistics capabilities to promote environmentally friendly and efficient transport solutions worldwide.