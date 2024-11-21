Northern launches recruitment drive to attract skilled train engineers

Posted: 21 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Northern is recruiting skilled engineers for roles in Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester, offering competitive salaries of up to £50,320 to maintain its fleet of over 340 trains.

Northern, one of the largest train operators in the UK, has announced a significant recruitment initiative, aiming to hire skilled engineers to maintain and repair its extensive fleet of over 340 trains. The company is offering competitive salaries, with roles based in Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.

Greater Manchester: Engineers at Newton Heath TrainCare Centre will start at £49,681 per year

Merseyside: At Allerton TrainCare Centre, salaries range from £37,740 to £50,320, with increases tied to the completion of a training programme

West Yorkshire: The Neville Hill TrainCare Centre in Leeds offers roles starting at £49,879 annually.

The positions involve problem-solving, performing maintenance and repairs in a fast-paced environment, and adhering to strict safety standards. Successful applicants must hold an NVQ Level 3 in Engineering, be over 18, and live within a 45-minute commute of their preferred depot. Northern is actively encouraging a diverse range of applicants.

Tricia Williams, Managing Director of Northern, highlighted the importance of the roles, stating, “We are recruiting talented engineers who can help us keep our fleet of trains running smoothly all year round for tens of millions of passengers. We are looking for people who can solve problems and carry out maintenance and repairs in a fast-paced environment, while working as part of a team and adhering to strict safety regulations.”

Rebecca Prendergast, a senior production manager, has urged women to explore engineering careers, describing them as “incredibly rewarding.” Northern is also reaching out to those with military experience, emphasising the alignment between railway engineering roles and the skills acquired in the armed forces.

As a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant since 2021, Northern supports veterans and reservists by recognising their qualifications and providing a structured, team-oriented work environment.

For more information and to apply, interested candidates can visit Northern’s careers website.