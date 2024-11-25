Avanti West Coast launches first on-board water refill points for rail passengers

0 SHARES

Posted: 25 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Avanti West Coast has introduced free water refill points on its Pendolino and Evero trains, reducing single-use plastic and promoting sustainable travel as part of a £450 million fleet investment.

Credit: Avanti West Coast

In a pioneering step for the UK rail industry, Avanti West Coast has announced that it has introduced water refill points on-board its Pendolino and Evero trains, aiming to enhance customer convenience while promoting environmental sustainability. This new feature, part of a broader £450 million investment in the company’s fleet, provides travellers with complimentary water, allowing them to refill their own bottles and reduce single-use plastic consumption.

The refill stations, initially tested with positive feedback from passengers, proved effective in minimising plastic waste. During the trial phase, Pendolino customers alone used over 21,000 litres of water in just three months, equivalent to saving approximately 42,000 500ml plastic bottles.

Bob Powell, Avanti West Coast’s Head of Inclusive Customer Experience, highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainable practices, saying, “The water refill points are another example of how we are raising the bar for rail travel in the UK. With many people now carrying their own water bottle, the opportunity to refill them free of charge, is part of our responsible business commitment to build a cleaner and greener railway, and significantly reduce single use plastic onboard our services.”

The water used for Pendolino’s refill stations is sourced from Wenlock Spring, a family-operated business in Shropshire. Sourced from a protected spring with historical significance dating back to 1086, the water is dispensed from reusable bottles that are returned to Wenlock Spring for refilling.

Matthew Orme, Director at Wenlock Spring, said, “We’re proud to have worked on the development of the on-board refill points with Avanti West Coast. The water refill points dispense Wenlock Spring from reusable bottles, which are returned to us for refilling time and time again.”

This on-board water refill initiative marks a significant step towards reducing plastic waste and enhancing the travel experience, contributing to Avanti West Coast’s broader goals for sustainability in the rail industry.