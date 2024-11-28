Eurotunnel to double direct high-speed rail services via Channel Tunnel by 2034

Posted: 28 November 2024 | Global Railway Review

Eurotunnel plans to double direct high-speed rail services via the Channel Tunnel by 2034, accelerating low-carbon mobility between London and major European cities.

Eurotunnel, a subsidiary of Getlink, has announced plans to double the number of direct high-speed rail services connecting the UK and continental Europe via the Channel Tunnel within the next decade. This initiative is aimed at fostering low carbon mobility and expanding travel options between London and major European cities such as Cologne, Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich.

On 6 May 2024, Eurotunnel celebrated 30 years since the opening of the Channel Tunnel and the launch of its LeShuttle and LeShuttle Freight services. The milestone coincides with the anniversary of the first direct rail links between London and Paris, and London and Brussels, as well as the more recent addition of services to Amsterdam. Over three decades, the Channel Tunnel has cemented its place as a cornerstone of Europe’s rail network.

Eurotunnel aims to halve the time it takes operators to launch new rail services through the tunnel, reducing the process from 10 years to just five. This acceleration is a result of close collaboration with European infrastructure managers, regulatory authorities, train manufacturers and network operators.

Key steps in this simplification process include:

Conducting market research to identify high-demand destinations

Standardising Channel Tunnel regulations across jurisdictions

Integrating tunnel-specific requirements into manufacturers’ standard rolling stock designs

Coordinating with network operators and stations to establish seamless cross-Channel connections.

Yann Leriche, Chief Executive of Getlink, said: “The Channel Tunnel is the catalyst for the acceleration of high-speed passenger traffic between London and Europe’s major cities. The attractiveness of the Open Access model and the impetus driven by Eurotunnel as infrastructure manager to develop new destinations are key factors in the growth of low-carbon mobility between the UK and continental Europe.”

This initiative reflects Eurotunnel’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting high-speed rail as a viable alternative to air travel. By simplifying the regulatory and operational framework for launching new services, Eurotunnel is paving the way for a broader, faster and greener rail network that connects the UK with the heart of Europe.