Madrid Metro trains 1,700 people with disabilities for independent travel

Madrid Metro’s LARA programme has empowered over 1,700 individuals with intellectual disabilities to travel independently, promoting inclusion through personalised training and accessibility initiatives.

Madrid Metro has announced that the Community of Madrid has taken significant steps towards social inclusion by training over 1,700 individuals with intellectual disabilities in navigating the Metro network independently. Since its launch in 2018, the Support Line for the Reinforcement of Autonomy (LARA) has conducted 150 personalised training sessions, enabling users with special needs to confidently use public transportation.

This initiative, timed with the International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, had been showcased during a live demonstration attended by Regional Minister of Housing, Transport, and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo. The event had taken place between Nuevos Ministerios and Colombia stations on Line 8, featuring programme participants Lara, Carmen, Juan and Raúl.

Regional Minister Rodrigo credited the programme’s inception to Lara, a young woman with Down’s syndrome who sought assistance from Metro Madrid to commute independently. “Her fantastic experience encouraged us to set up this project, which bears her name,” Rodrigo said. Now, the programme honours her initiative by empowering others through structured, personalised training sessions.

The LARA programme operates in two phases. First, Metro staff and specialised professionals assess each participant’s needs. Then, they replicate a tailored itinerary over two to three weeks, practicing elements like ticket purchases, turnstile use and intercom systems. These efforts are complemented by classroom sessions in special education schools and guided tours for student groups.

Metro Madrid has also introduced the network’s first easy-to-read travel guide, which includes audiovisual resources with subtitles and sign language translations. This guide is designed to help users understand and navigate the transport system more easily. In addition to training, the Metro has launched campaigns to raise awareness about intellectual and developmental disabilities, trained employees in passenger assistance and decorated special education centres with Metro-inspired signage.

This initiative highlights Madrid Metro’s commitment to fostering accessibility and independence, reflecting broader goals for inclusivity in public spaces and services.