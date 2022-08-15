ÖBB achieves impressive ESG sustainability ratings

0 SHARES

Posted: 15 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

Five ÖBB sub-companies all scored “very good” in their ratings and have showed improvements in all areas compared to the previous year.

(c) ÖBB Heider Klausner

Awarded from imug | rating, an independent rating agency for sustainability, ÖBB sub-companies have received an ESG sustainability rating of “very good” when evaluated in the areas of environment, social and corporate governance.

Making improvements in all areas compared to the previous year, the five ÖBB sub-companies achieving the “very good” rating included Passenger Transport, Production, Postbus, Rail Cargo Group and ÖBB-Technische Services GmbH (Train Tech). The number of points achieved for Passenger Transport was 82 out of a possible 100 points (previous year: 78 points), Production received 83 points (previous year: 80 points), Postbus was awarded 81 points (previous year: 77 points), the Rail Cargo Group achieved 79 points (previous year: 77 points) and Train Tech completed the current rating with 85 points (previous year: 82 points).

In the comprehensive evaluation rounds, all internal company measures at ÖBB were analysed. Among other things, the rating agency screened the environmental performance, such as the initiatives of the ÖBB companies for CO2 reduction or recycling activities. The supply chains, social aspects such as working conditions, diversity activities and products and services were also scrutinised.

“ÖBB is Austria’s largest climate protection company in the area of ​​mobility and logistics,” Andreas Matthä, CEO of ÖBB, said. “The sustainability rating shows the financial world in black and white that sustainable management is a top priority at ÖBB. I’m particularly pleased that we’ve improved even further this year. This shows that ÖBB is on the right track towards a sustainable future.”

“Sustainable financing is an important building block in the ÖBB sustainability strategy,” Arnold Schiefer, CFO for ÖBB, said. “Therefore, the ESG rating is an important basis for decision-making for our investors. As sustainability is increasingly becoming an economic success factor, it is positive that we as ÖBB can contribute to making the financial market sustainable and therefore fit for the future with our very good rating.”