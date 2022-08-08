ÖBB begin main construction work on hypo-underpass in Bregenz

Posted: 8 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

ÖBB will be extensively modernising the main platform and island platforms on the hypo-underpass at Bregenz train station.

(c) ÖBB

ÖBB have started main construction work on the hypo underpass at Bregenz train station, which serves as a popular connection between the city and Lake Constance and is an important access point to the platforms. According to the planning agreement that was reached, the underpass is currently being made more attractive and barrier-free. After completing the preliminary work, ÖBB Infrastructure AG will start the extensive main work on the project on 8 August 2022. Important track construction work) will be carried out on this train and the island platforms, and roofing will also be renewed. The hypo-underpass will remain closed for the entire duration of the work.

Construction work on the new technology building has already begun, with a special climate concrete being used. By using the innovative climate concrete, less cement is required than a comparable reference concrete. Due to the carbon introduced instead of the cement, CO2 is permanently bound in the building material. In the best-case scenario, the innovative climate concrete balances out the climate balance of the resource-intensive building material cement and a climate-positive building material can be created.

