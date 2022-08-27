The first ever Llandudno to Luton rail freight route opens

Posted: 27 August 2022 | Global Railway Review |

Thanks to a joint initiative between Network Rail, the Welsh Government and Breedon, Welsh slate aggregate is being transported from Llandudno to Luton via rail freight for the first time ever.

GB Railfreight train at Llandudno Junction freight yard. Credit: Network Rail

The Llandudno Junction freight yard, which hadn’t been used for several years, has been brought back to life following extensive work at the site.

Vegetation removal, track repairs and refurbishment of the points – which allow trains to swap between tracks – have enabled trains to enter and leave the yard.

The first freight train to leave the Llandudno Junction freight yard departed in July 2022, carrying 22 wagons filled with slate aggregate from local quarries for the journey to Luton in south-east England. Each freight train removes approximately 76 lorries from the roads, reducing carbon emissions and congestions while making the air we breathe cleaner.

The Welsh Government has provided match funding to Breedon Group for the enhancements at Llandudno Junction freight yard sidings via the Freight Facilities Grant scheme. The scheme is available to encourage modal shift where there are environmental benefits from removing HGVs from roads across Wales – up to 250,000 tonnes of slate waste aggregates is expected to be moved by rail each year from the site.

Jess Lippett, Senior Regional Freight Manager at Network Rail, said: “Rail freight is a vital part of our infrastructure, providing a fast, green, safe and efficient way of transporting goods. We’ve worked closely with our partners at Breedon and in Welsh Government to get Llandudno Junction open for business, ensuring that we can carry slate aggregates by rail and therefore reducing the number of lorries on the road and cutting carbon emissions. The recent slate loading represents the second revenue-earning freight flow to commence on the North Wales coast-line in recent months – showing how we can work together to have a positive impact on the environment and the economy.”

John Smith, CEO at GB Railfreight, said: “We’re delighted to be transporting Welsh slate from Llandudno. It is encouraging to see the government and the private sector come together to enable a service that will transport key construction materials, create employment opportunities and drive local growth. This new service will demonstrate the commercial, environmental and safety benefits of transporting goods by rail freight.”