UK rail industry responds to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Posted: 14 September 2022 | Global Railway Review |

Since the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on 8 September 2022, the UK rail industry has taken to social media to extend its condolences for the Royal Family.

On 8 September 2022, the death of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II was announced to the world. The UK rail industry has since shared their tributes to the 70-year reign of the monarch.

Network Rail

Sir Peter Hendy CBE, Chair of Network Rail, released the following statement: “We send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Transport for London (TfL)

Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner, and his team released the following statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family.”

One of the last public appearances of the Queen Elizabeth II was the launch of the Elizabeth line at Paddington Station in May. Making a surprise visit, Queen Elizabeth II unveiled a plaque to officially welcome the new line into service.

DB Cargo UK

DB Cargo UK shared the following message via social media: “We are saddened to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As trusted operators of the Royal Train we have a unique and privileged relationship with the Royal Household and our thoughts and prayers are with King Charles III and his family at this very sad time.”

Queen Elizabeth II was a big proponent of rail, often travelling around the UK on the British Royal train. This locomotive, owned and operated by DB Cargo UK, is for private use by senior British royals, and it features carriages dedicated to sleeping, dining and relaxing.

Eurostar

Eurostar shared the following message via social media: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Queen and our thoughts are with The Royal Family. We’re proud that The Queen was present at several key moments in our journey so far. Today, we’re sharing the fond memory of The Queen attending the launch of our very first train in May 1994.”

HS1 Ltd

Shared via social media, HS1 Ltd said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We are forever grateful to Her Majesty for her ceaseless dedication to public service. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this difficult time.”

HS2 Ltd

HS2 shared the following message via social media: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A truly remarkable monarch and woman who was an inspiration to so many people. On behalf of everyone at HS2 Ltd, we send our condolences to the Royal Family.”

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR)

Shared via social media, the ORR’s message read: “We are greatly saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. The Office of Rail and Road extends sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.”

RMT and ASLEF

Rail unions the RMT and ASLEF announced that they have suspended strike action scheduled for 15-17 September to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing.