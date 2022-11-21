Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 14-18 November 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week. It was a great week for the rail Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Charter which reached 200 signatories thanks to the Great British Railways Transition Team. Soon after this news, it was announced that the GCRE had also signed up to the EDI Charter . In big news for sustainability, ÖBB announced it will use the electricity generated from the world’s first traction current wind turbine to supply energy for 1,400 journeys from Vienna to Salzburg.

Check out more of the biggest stories from the past week below!

DB commissions Siemens Mobility and Alstom to develop ICE concept

It was announced that Siemens Mobility and Alstom will work in close cooperation with Deutsche Bahn (DB) to develop concepts for future ICE trains in the first half of 2023. Once the concepts have been completed, a further tender is expected to follow in the second half of 2023 for the development, construction, and certification of the new fleet. Read the full story here.

Research project finds way to enable more freight by rail

A research project by the Rail Safety and Standards Board has discovered a way for UK freight train operators to safely haul more goods wagons per train than current practices allow, improving their environmental impact and financial efficiency. Read the full story here.

Union Pacific publish second comprehensive Climate Action Plan

Union Pacific Railroad has published its second comprehensive Climate Action Plan, highlighting the significant and innovative steps taken to address climate change, while outlining long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net zero by 2050. Read the full story here.

Norway and Sweden look to improve Oslo–Gothenburg train services

The Swedish Transport Administration are working with the Norwegian Railway Directorate to investigate and propose how the long-distance train and freight train service between Oslo and Gothenburg can be improved. Read the full story here.

