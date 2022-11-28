Stadler selects Westermo technology for SBB’s new fleet

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 November 2022 | Westermo |

Stadler has awarded Westermo a contract to provide networking solutions for a new fleet of trains for Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

Stadler single-decker FLIRT Evo multiple unit trains will replace old rolling stock. Credit: SBB CFF FFS

Stadler has announced that is has awarded Westermo a contract to provide the networking solutions for a new fleet of trains for the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) network.

Westermo will supply data communication technology for hundreds of new generation single-decker FLIRT Evo multiple unit trains that will replace old rolling stock. The data networks will support the onboard train control and management system.

Mark Gibbs, Global Market Director for Train Networks at Westermo, said: “We are delighted that Stadler has extended its collaboration with Westermo with the award of this contract to provide networking technology for its new generation of FLIRT Evo trains. Westermo’s rail-certified solutions and expert support will ensure the data networks provide the reliability and robustness required for critical onboard systems.”

Westermo will supply a new variant of its Viper Ethernet switches to manage the onboard data networks. These EN 50155-certified switches feature innovative M12 push-pull connectors, which simplify installation and increase network reliability. The switches are powered by Westermo’s WeOS operating software, which helps create the most reliable networks and offers a full range of security features to meet the growing threat of cyber-attacks.

Kim Nguyen, Global Account Manager at Westermo, said: “This contract from Stadler is a testament to the growing partnership between the two companies and Westermo’s ability to provide advanced networking solutions to meet the increasing demands of onboard rail applications. Critical to winning the contract was our extensive portfolio of dedicated rail switches, vast industry and technology expertise, and the company’s philosophy of providing solution-focused collaboration and industry-leading cyber-security functionality.”

Delivery of the Westermo products will commence in 2023 and continue over a 10-year period. The first new FLIRT Evo trains, which will be used for both local and long-distance operation, are expected to enter service in 2026. This latest order builds on the strong collaboration between Westermo and Stadler, with Westermo technology becoming the solution of choice for numerous Stadler train-type projects worldwide.