Images: Major railway upgrades in Stalybridge reach halfway point

Major railway upgrades in Stalybridge reach halfway point

The Transpennine Route Upgrade has reached the halfway point in Stalybridge, bringing passengers one step closer to fully electrified trains.

Credit: Network Rail

The Transpennine Route Upgrade is celebrating the halfway mark at Stalybridge, as great progress is made to bring passengers one step closer to fully electrified trains. Engineers in Stalybridge have been working around the clock to deliver the biggest piece of work of the programme so far. This includes a full junction remodelling, which will allow trains to move between different lines at higher speeds, as well as important signalling upgrades and works for future electrification.

The work, which is set to be completed by 6 April 2023, will see over 2km of new track, 25 new signals, 54 new switches and crossing components (rail equipment which allows trains to move from one piece of track to another) and overhead line equipment installed. All this work will increase the reliability and speed of trains passing through the area.

“It’s fantastic to see the amount of progress that has been made at Stalybridge,” Hannah Lomas, Industry Programme Director for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said. “This package of work is the largest to date on the Transpennine Route Upgrade, so it’s a huge milestone for both the project and the programme as a whole. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank passengers for bearing with us while we complete these major upgrades. We do appreciate that there’s no ideal time to close the railway, but we hope that our work so far highlights just a small part of the long-term benefits that the Transpennine Route Upgrade is set to bring to rail travel.”

This work forms part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade, which is set to revolutionise rail travel in the North, better connecting towns and cities through more frequent, faster trains, running on a cleaner, greener and more reliable railway.

“It’s fantastic to see the work being carried out at Stalybridge as part of the TRU programme, bringing us one step closer to delivering a railway fit for the 21st Century,” Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said. I want to thank our customers for their cooperation during the work so far.”