Arriva Netherlands wins major transport contract in Gelderland

Posted: 18 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Arriva Netherlands has secured a long-term contract to provide sustainable bus and train services in Gelderland, including the introduction of electric buses and expanded train routes, starting in December 2025.

Credit: Arriva

Arriva Netherlands has announced that it has secured a significant contract to provide passenger transport services in the Province of Gelderland. Starting in December 2025, Arriva will operate both bus and train services in the Achterhoek and Rivierenland regions, expanding its existing operations. The contract, which has an initial term of 10-years, could be extended by seven years, running until 2042 if all options are exercised.

Arriva already has a strong presence in the region, having operated buses in Achterhoek since 2010 and Rivierenland since 2003, with train services added in 2012. Under the new contract, Arriva will expand its footprint, including an increased number of routes and services, particularly in rural areas and along high-traffic corridors.

A key feature of the new contract is Arriva’s commitment to sustainability. The company will replace its current fleet of around 100 buses with electric vehicles, supporting the region’s goal of emission-free bus services by 2030. Arriva will also continue to operate its existing fleet of hydrogen buses. Additionally, the company will refurbish its fleet of 24 trains to improve passenger comfort and energy efficiency. From 2025, another nine trains will be added, with four more planned for 2028 to meet growing demand along the RegioExpress route from Arnhem to Doetinchem.

Anne Hettinga, Managing Director of Arriva Netherlands and member of the Arriva Management Board, said: “This is a very exciting win for us and secures our operations in the region for at least another 10 years, possibly 17 years. With a long contract we can invest securely and grow our operations, ensuring we make a difference to passengers. We can also support the local transport authorities to achieve their sustainability targets.”

All services will operate under the region’s distinctive purple and green livery, marking a new chapter in sustainable public transportation for Gelderland.