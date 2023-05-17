Deutsche Bahn orders additional ICE 3neo trains

0 SHARES

Posted: 17 May 2023 | Global Railway Review |

The order will see Siemens Mobility deliver an additional 17 ICE 3neo trains worth around €600 million to Deutsche Bahn (DB).

Credit: Siemens Mobility

Deutsche Bahn (DB) first ordered 30 ICE 3neo trains from Siemens Mobility in July 2020, and called up 43 further trains in January 2022. With this new order, the original framework agreement for 90 trains signed in July 2020 has been completed.

The ICE 3neo trains will be manufactured at the Siemens Mobility plant in Krefeld and delivered by August 2028. Trains that were first ordered have been in passenger service since December 2022, after being built in record time.

Dr. Michael Peterson, DB Board Member for Long Distance Passenger Transport, said: “Deutsche Bahn will be undertaking a comprehensive rejuvenation over the coming years. This includes our nationwide rail network as well as our trains. This year we are already taking delivery of an average of three new ICE trains per month. And we are further accelerating the renewal of our fleet. In doing so, we’ll also be relying on additional ICE 3neo trains from Siemens Mobility. The first trains to be delivered have been in service since December 2022 and are proving extremely successful.”

Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility, said: “With the delivery of 90 ICE 3neo trains, Siemens Mobility is providing a large share of DB’s new capacity for long-distance passenger transport. The trains are based on our proven Velaro platform, ensuring short delivery times, long-term viability, reliable operation, and a speedier transportation transition. The first trains of the ICE 3neo family have been impressing passengers since December 2022 with their refined comfort and advanced technology.”

With its top speed of 320km/h, the ICE 3neo is one of the fastest members of the ICE fleet. The train has 439 seats and numerous innovations providing improved comfort and convenience, including:

Special window panes for stable mobile phone reception

Eight spaces for bicycles in each train

Redesigned luggage racks with more space

Lighting tones that change depending on the time of the day

Tablet holders and power outlets at all seats, including 2nd class

Additional doors for speedier boarding and alighting at stations

A new door lift to provide easier access for wheelchair users.

The eight-car trains are equipped with four different voltage systems so they can in the future provide cross-border service on international connections from Germany to Belgium and the Netherlands.