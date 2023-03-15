ÖBB orders additional 27 modern electric trainsets
Posted: 15 March 2023 | Global Railway Review | No comments yet
Austria’s national rail company, ÖBB, has ordered additional Siemens Desiro ML electric trainsets for inner-Alpine local and regional services, beginning in 2025.
Siemens Desiro ML electric trainset. Credit: Siemens Mobility
Siemens Mobility Austria GmbH has received an order from ÖBB for an additional 27 Siemens Desiro ML electric trainsets.
With this order, ÖBB show it is continuing to renew its fleet and invest in modern trains for inner-Alpine transport.
ÖBB previously ordered 246 Desiro ML trainsets and over 200 of them are already in service throughout Austria.
Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said: “Our Desiro ML trains are especially popular with passengers as well as rail operators. This order for 27 additional Desiro ML trains brings the Siemens fleet in Austria to a total of over 270. We are delighted that ÖBB is continuing to choose our Desiro ML for the modernisation of its fleet.”
The new trains will offer even more space, comfort and convenience on inner-Alpine routes when they enter service in 2025. This will make it even more attractive for passengers and commuters to switch from private transport to rail.
Details of the new train planned for inner-Alpine service:
- 160km/hmax speed
- 75m train length (three-car trainset)
- Approx. 220 seating capacity
- Up to 24 spaces for bicycles
- Six access doors per side
- Two toilets, one of which is barrier-free and has a baby-changing table
- Two wheelchair spaces
- Automatic air conditioning
- Power outlets for each row of seats
- Modern, real-time passenger information system on displays
- Free Wi-Fi
- Siemens ETCS train protection system Trainguard 100/200/300 OBU
- Onboard Railnet portal.
Related content you will enjoy:
In-Depth Focus: Bogies & Wheelsets
Siemens Mobility awarded service contract for Metrolinx
Indian Railways places $3 billion contract for new electric locomotives
Related topics
Electric/Hybrid Rolling Stock, Passenger Experience/Satisfaction, Rolling Stock Components (Interior/Exterior), Rolling Stock Orders/Developments, Sustainability/Decarbonisation