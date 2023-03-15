ÖBB orders additional 27 modern electric trainsets

Posted: 15 March 2023 | Global Railway Review |

Austria’s national rail company, ÖBB, has ordered additional Siemens Desiro ML electric trainsets for inner-Alpine local and regional services, beginning in 2025.

Siemens Desiro ML electric trainset. Credit: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility Austria GmbH has received an order from ÖBB for an additional 27 Siemens Desiro ML electric trainsets.

With this order, ÖBB show it is continuing to renew its fleet and invest in modern trains for inner-Alpine transport.

ÖBB previously ordered 246 Desiro ML trainsets and over 200 of them are already in service throughout Austria.

Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said: “Our Desiro ML trains are especially popular with passengers as well as rail operators. This order for 27 additional Desiro ML trains brings the Siemens fleet in Austria to a total of over 270. We are delighted that ÖBB is continuing to choose our Desiro ML for the modernisation of its fleet.”

The new trains will offer even more space, comfort and convenience on inner-Alpine routes when they enter service in 2025. This will make it even more attractive for passengers and commuters to switch from private transport to rail.

Details of the new train planned for inner-Alpine service: