Stadler to supply trains for regional transport around Mount Vesuvius

Stadler and EAV have signed a framework agreement to supply electric multiple units for regional transport on the Vesuvian railway lines.

Credit: Stadler

Stadler and EAV have signed a new contract for electric multiple units for the regional transport on the Vesuvian railway lines. The framework agreement covers the manufacture and supply of up to 60 vehicles. In a first call-off, EAV has ordered 16 trains and their maintenance for a period of five years. Thus, after the contract signed in 2021, EAV is once again relying on sustainable and efficient rail vehicles from Stadler.

Stadler has been awarded the new tender issued by Ente Autonomo Volturno (EAV). The signed framework agreement covers the manufacture and supply of up to 60 electric multiple units for the regional services on the narrow-gauge railway network (950mm) in the area around Mount Vesuvius, which is one of the most iconic of the Italian railway landscape. The purchase will be financed by funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (it. Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza, PNRR).

The first call-off includes the supply of 16 trains, with delivery to be completed in June 2026. The new EMUs are similar to the vehicles from the framework agreement signed in 2021 for up to 40 trains. They consist of three cars whose lightweight aluminium bodyshells contribute to reduce the energy consumption. With a total length of about 40 metres, they can accommodate 396 passengers and have 90 seats.

The vehicles are fully accessible, and offer designated areas for wheelchairs, prams and bicycles close to the doors. Passengers, even those with reduced mobility, will be able to move easily along the train thanks to the wide, barrier-free corridor. Access is stepless through five doors on each side, so that passengers can board and alight the train quickly and easily. The bright and modern interior, with longitudinally arranged seats, full CCTV coverage and clear and visible warning displays, will enhance passengers’ security perception.

Six of the 60 trains will be equipped with overhead line monitoring and analytics systems. In addition to the trains, Stadler will also be supplying systems to improve the efficiency of maintenance operations, such as a temperature analysis system for the train bearings as well as a monitoring system for certain critical components of the bogie that will contribute to improving overall passenger comfort.

“We are very proud that EAV has once again entrusted Stadler with the supply of the new trains,” Iñigo Parra, CEO of Stadler Valencia, said. “Our vehicles enhance the public transport offer of one of the most emblematic railway networks in Italy, improving the travel experience for residents and tourists alike.”

Stadler is strengthening its position in Italy across all segments of rail transport. Recent orders include locomotives for Trenitalia and trams for Milan.