news

Northern offering live train via new WhatsApp service

Northern are simplifying the process of getting live train information on the go with a new train information chatbot via WhatsApp.

This image shows the new whatsapp service being used next to a Northern train

Credit: Northern

Northern are now offering customers live train information via WhatsApp. The train operator‘s new automated chat function will simplify the process of getting live train information on the go, making commuting convenient and stress-free, particularly in the event of disruption. Customers will be able to ask for live train times for a single leg journey and any associated disruption information as well as receive contact details for onward connections by local taxi at their destination station. 

The chatbot will also link to information on Northern’s website as customers can find answers to any other questions they may have. 

This image shows the new whatsapp service being used on a phone next to a Northern train

Credit: Northern

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to speak with customers, which is why we are so excited to launch our WhatsApp service,” Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said. “It is an easy and instant way for customers to receive and find information about our services and any disruption that may take place while they are travelling with us.” 

