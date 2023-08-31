Siemens Mobility win framework agreement tender to deliver trains for ÖBB

Siemens Mobility will deliver up to 540 single-deck electric multiple-unit trains for Austrian Federal Railways as part of a framework agreement.

Credit: ÖBB

Siemens Mobility has won the tender for a framework agreement to deliver up to 540 single-deck electric multiple-unit trains for Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB). The framework agreement is worth more than €5 billion.

The single-deck electric multiple-unit trains are expected to be deployed in 2028, and they represent a further development of the Mireo platform.

“Siemens Mobility and ÖBB have long enjoyed a strong and trusting partnership,” Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility, said. “We are proud to be delivering a further development of the Mireo platform to ÖBB for the company’s new fleets. With numerous innovations, low energy consumption, and a high level of passenger comfort and convenience, the new Mireo trains will help make ÖBB’s local and regional transport even more attractive.”

The Mireo platform and its proven modular system can deliver an optimised train concept that meets all customer requirements. The electric multiple-unit trains are especially ecofriendly thanks to their low energy consumption and lightweight construction.

