Natasha Grice joins Transport Focus leadership team

0 SHARES

Posted: 14 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Former Interim Head of Customer Strategy at Chiltern Railways, Natasha Grice, has joined the leadership team at Transport Focus.

Natasha Grice will take up the post of director at Transport Focus on 20th November 2023.

Natasha joins Transport Focus from her current post of Interim Head of Customer Strategy at Chiltern Railways.

Natasha brings an enthusiasm for the transport industry, along with extensive senior management and leadership experience. Her refreshing viewpoint and credibility, as well as a real drive and determination, will help Transport Focus make a difference for transport users.

The role helps make up a new-look senior leadership team at Transport Focus. Led by Alex Robertson as chief executive, the team also includes Louise Collins (director), David Sidebottom (director, nations, and regions) and Nigel Holden (chief operating officer).

Announcing the appointment, Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said:

“I am delighted that Natasha will be joining the Transport Focus senior leadership team. Natasha will bring a new perspective and a wide range of hands-on experiences to the organisation.

“Alongside the recent appointment of Louise Collins as a director, Natasha’s appointment will strengthen our top team, as Transport Focus seeks to become more effective in representing today’s and tomorrow’s transport users.”

Commenting on the appointment, Natasha Grice said:

“I am very excited to be joining Transport Focus as part of the senior leadership team. Putting transport users at the heart of decision making is something I feel passionate about. This role is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to meet the team and help shape the future of Transport Focus.”

Prior to her current position, Natasha spent over twenty years on the West Coast Mainline with most of that time with Virgin Trains. Carrying out various roles from the frontline to the boardroom she has focused on both customer and people throughout her career. She was a part of the executive team at Virgin Trains for four years as Executive Director People and Culture and as Executive Director Customer Experience. Natasha brings a passion for great customer experience which will help Transport Focus champion the needs of all transport users.