SBS Transit signs agreement with Cervello and ST Engineering

28 November 2023

SBS Transit has entered a collaboration between cybersecurity specialist Cervello and ST Engineering, to secure Singapore’s digitalised rail.

With the increasing digitalisation of the rail sector, safeguarding the cybersecurity of our critical systems is a vital component to maintaining the seamless operations of our railway lines. Recognising the growing risks and complexities within the rail cybersecurity landscape, SBS Transit has entered into a strategic collaboration with Cervello, pioneer and leader in rail cybersecurity, and ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group. Cervello was selected by SBS Transit to secure its rail critical information infrastructure after carefully considering the most advanced solutions available.

SBS Transit has appointed ST Engineering as the System Integrator to implement Cervello’s end-to-end railway cybersecurity solutions, enabling SBS Transit to enhance monitoring, safeguarding the backbone of SBS Transit’s transportation network and ensuring the resilience and reliability of essential services in Singapore and promote Cervello solutions internationally.

Cervello Platform delivers maximum protection with zero disruption at rapid deployment for the entire rail infrastructure and turns data across all network environments into operational insights for better transportation service. Cervello’s patented threat detection technology harnesses AI-based behavioural analysis to swiftly detect and identify even the most sophisticated threats. This proactive approach ensures rapid responses to security incidents while maintaining operational efficiency.

Driven by a shared mission to advance innovation and cybersecurity within the rail industry, this partnership enhances security of vital transportation systems while preserving the commuter experience, providing a safe and secure transportation system.

Jeffrey Sim, Group Chief Executive of SBS Transit said: “Enhancing cybersecurity is an ongoing journey, never a destination, as we increasingly face new and advanced cyber threats. Hence, we continuously focus on building our cybersecurity defences and capabilities, ensuring that we adopt the latest technology and meet the highest standards while complying with regulatory requirements. This collaboration with Cervello paves the way for the implementation of a Cybersecurity Monitoring and Detection solution that safeguards our assets from cyber threats as well as strengthen the security and resilience of our rail infrastructure.”

“We are honoured to be selected to provide comprehensive cybersecurity for SBS Transit‘s operated infrastructure in Singapore. This reflects our market leadership and global recognition, as well as the shared mission to ensure the safety and reliability of essential transport services,” said Roie Onn, CEO and Co-Founder of Cervello. “Together, we combine our expertise to transform and upgrade the offerings of rail transport around the world.”

“We have been involved in securing and defending critical infrastructures against ever-evolving threats for over two decades. This collaboration reflects our customers’ confidence in our cybersecurity capabilities. We are confident that our deep domain expertise and experience will enhance SBS Transit’s resilience against cyber threats and help to fortify the overall critical rail infrastructure,” said Goh Eng Choon, President, Cyber, ST Engineering.