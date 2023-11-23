Alstom wins a €300 million contract for NExTEO signalling

0 SHARES

Posted: 23 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Transport company Alstom has won a €300 million contract to equip 2 RER lines in the Île-de-France region with NExTEO signalling technology.

Train to Train communication

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has won a framework contract worth almost 300 million euros to develop and deploy the NExTEO signalling system on the RER B and RER D lines in the Île-de-France region. This contract for a new train automation, control and supervision system confirms the confidence placed in Alstom by Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF Réseau, SNCF Voyageurs and RATP.

This 12-year framework contract is one of the largest signalling contracts ever won in France. Alstom’s Urbalis signalling technology will help infrastructure managers and transport operators to improve the performance and punctuality of trains on the RER B and RER D lines in the Île-de-France region.

The new NExTEO solution is a CBTC signalling solution that forms part of an overall strategy to modernise and optimise the infrastructure of these two Express Lines, with one main objective: to meet the ever-increasing ridership by ensuring greater reliability of train passages in the common tunnel between Gare du Nord and Châtelet-les-Halles stations.

“I am delighted with this new order, which demonstrates the confidence of our long-standing partners in the products developed by Alstom to improve the performance and throughput of RER lines B and D in response to the increase in passenger traffic,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

NExTEO signalling technology will help to ensure a high level of performance in the densely populated central Paris area, while also making it possible to adapt to and manage the less densely populated areas on the suburban branches of the RER B and RER D lines, in the Île-de-France region. It also provides simultaneous control of the operating and interoperability rules that apply on the SNCF National Railway Network and on the extensive RATP urban network, particularly on the RER B line to the south.

“I am delighted with this new order, which demonstrates the confidence of our long-standing partners in the products developed by Alstom to improve the performance and throughput of RER lines B and D in response to the increase in passenger traffic. With this new contract, Alstom will equip a total of 350 trains and 100 kilometres of these 2 RER lines, which are among the busiest in the Île-de-France region,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.