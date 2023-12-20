Rail Infrastructure Asset Management Summit (RIAMS) 2024: Empowering future rail operations through effective data management strategies

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Global Railway Review are delighted to be media partners for the Railway Infrastructure Asset Management Summit (RIAMS).

The Rail Infrastructure Asset Management Summit (RIAMS) 2024, set for 31st Jan – 1st Feb in London, focuses on leveraging AI, machine learning, and mathematical optimization in rail asset management. It provides a platform for global railway stakeholders to collaborate on asset management, operational efficiency, and safety. The summit features global speakers from Europe, Asia, and North America, discussing strategies for asset renewal, refurbishment, and maintenance. Topics include digital strategies, data quality, condition monitoring, and advanced analytics in rail.

Metis Conferences is delighted to announce the Rail Infrastructure Asset Management Summit (RIAMS) 2024, scheduled for 31st January – 1st February in London. This summit represents an unparalleled opportunity for leaders in the rail industry to converge, share insights, and explore the latest advancements in digital technology for rail operations and maintenance.

RIAMS 2024 will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, Dylan Edwards from Network Rail, Milind Joshi also from Network Rail, and Kristijan Apostolski from JLL Work Dynamics. Other prominent speakers include Hannah Richta from DB Netz AG, Martijn van Noort from ProRail, Claus Klint from IBM, and Stéphane Callet from SNCF. This diverse panels, including experts from Irish Rail, Indian Railways, Infrabel ICT, ProRail, Trafikverket, SBB CFF FFS, Rail Delivery Group, KONUX UK LTD, and GCRE. These industry leaders will delve into critical topics such as leveraging AI, machine learning, and mathematical optimization in rail asset management for enhanced rail reliability, decision-making, and safety.

The summit’s agenda is packed with thought-provoking sessions. Highlights include a strategic opening panel discussing a holistic approach to big data in rail, and a fireside chat focusing on empowering digitalization through robust systems infrastructure. Additionally, insightful discussions on the implementation of BIM and GIS technologies, as well as the exploration of next-generation ERP systems for rail operations, promise to provide actionable insights for attendees.

RIAMS 2024 is giving leading solution providing companies the opportunity to meet rail infrastructure companies who are actively seeking digital and data-analytics solutions to optimise asset management. Meet potential customers from heads of department to engineering managers from infrastructure owners across Europe in attendance, actively looking at solutions in:

IoT Sensors and Connectivity, Predictive Analytics, Digital Twin Technology, Condition Monitoring Systems, Asset Management Software, Geographic Information System (GIS), Intelligent Asset Management Platforms and Machine Learning for Anomaly Detection.

RIAMS 2024 is not just an event; it’s a vital forum for professionals seeking to drive innovation in rail asset management. Delegates will have the opportunity to network with peers, engage with experts, and gain invaluable knowledge on the latest trends and best practices in the field.

We cordially invite delegates and sponsors to join us at this summit. As a delegate, you will gain a competitive edge through learning and networking opportunities. For sponsors, this is a unique platform to showcase your products and services to a targeted audience, enhancing your brand visibility and industry positioning.

For more information and to register, please visit the RIAMS Summit webpage at www.metisconferences.com/riams-summit. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a summit that’s shaping the future of rail infrastructure asset management.