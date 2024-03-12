Recommended

news

UPDATE: Rail transit lines in Chinese cities exceed 10,000 km

Posted: 12 March 2024

Rail transit lines in Chinese cities now exceed 10,000 km, official data has shown.

chinese transit

The total length of urban rail transit lines in operation across China has reached 10,165.7 km, official data showed.

As of December 2023, a total of 55 cities in the country operate 306 rail transit lines, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In December 2023 alone, 250.1 km of new lines were put into operation.

China’s urban rail transit lines handled 2.67 billion passenger trips in December 2023, growing 3.2 percent from the previous month and surging 34 percent from the average monthly amount in 2019.

