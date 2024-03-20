Grant propels business to new heights with pioneering accessibility work

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

A new grant for accessibility work has funded a new virtual reality tool by The Virtual Tour Experts for customers with reduced mobility.

The Virtual Tour Experts has had an exciting start to the year with the rail and aviation industries taking note of the business’ work to make the world more accessible through its proprietary next-generation virtual tours. The Devon-based firm was selected for a government grant to enhance their already cutting-edge technology in the transportation industry.

The Virtual Tour Experts produce next-generation virtual tours that are renowned for their unparalleled accessibility features, empowering users with disabilities to meticulously plan their journeys and alleviate travel-related anxiety by offering an advanced view of the setting they are visiting. The company aspires to pave the way for the future of accessible travel worldwide with these efforts.

Virtual Tour Experts secure Transportation Industry Grant

The rail and aviation industries have specifically taken note as The Virtual Tour Experts was recently shortlisted for two major government grants provided by Connected Places Catapult to enhance their virtual tour technology in the transportation industry. The company was successful in the first grant for The Future of Air Mobility scheme to enhance their virtual tour innovation for the aviation industry. This project will enhance accessibility and alleviate travel-related anxieties for airport visitors through the development of a next-generation virtual tour of Exeter Airport. The Virtual Tour Experts was also recently shortlisted with seven other companies for Bristol Temple Meads’ Station Innovation Zone project (Phase 1).

Neil Henderson, founder of The Virtual Tour Experts said, “The hope is that this model in the aviation industry will be applied to airports around the world. We already have proven experience in the rail industry so we will also apply this new technology to the rail sector. We hope to make major transportation hubs more accessible for visitors with disabilities and to reduce anxiety for anyone planning travel.”

New accessible virtual tours launch in rail industry

The Virtual Tour Experts has proven experience in the rail industry working with Network Rail and has developed over 40 virtual tours for Greater Anglia, West Midlands Railway, and East Midlands Railway stations. East Midlands Railway just launched several new tours of their train stations.

Emma Davies, Head of Customer Experience at East Midlands Railway, said: “We know many customers can often feel anxious about taking a trip, especially if they have extra accessibility needs or haven’t travelled in a while. We hope these virtual tours provide a useful tool for customers when they are planning their journey.”

Next generation technology helps all rail passengers — especially users with disabilities

By visiting the stations’ websites, rail passengers can discover a detailed virtual tour of the building and platforms, as well as the exterior of the station. Featuring unique technology developed by The Virtual Tour Experts, including a world-class accessibility widget and journey planner, viewers can navigate virtually through the station with ease.

The virtual tours aim to provide a detailed visual experience and highlight the assisted features available such as accessible toilets, ramps, taxi rank, parking, ticket machines, and more. There is even an additional option on some tours to select an audio scene guide that explains station features. The system is being continually enhanced with the latest version adapted to also include British Sign Language.

Proven experience across other industries

The Virtual Tour Experts is also in the process of producing a virtual tour for a major UK university and previously developed the well-known tour of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which Bill Gates referred to as “really neat” on social media. Other clients include Exeter University, Surfers Against Sewage, Sunseeker, National Space Centre, Plymouth Marine Laboratory, and other luxury resorts in America.

Neil Henderson, founder of The Virtual Tour Experts said: “We are starting to receive inquiries from very big names as the news of our technology spreads. This grant truly takes our business to new heights. We will enhance our technology to break into the aviation industry but also apply the technology to other industries and reach more users with accessibility needs. One major feature includes the addition of a neurodivergent virtual tour which will namely aid users with autism. Our goal is to help make the world more accessible and this is just the start of our larger effort to make this dream a reality.”