Purple Transform appoints Michael Shannon as Chief Product Officer

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The specialist AI developer Purple Transform have appointed Michael Shannon as their new Chief Product Officer.

Purple Transform, an innovative developer of AI to improve human outcomes, today announced that it is expanding its leadership, welcoming Michael Shannon as Chief Product Officer/GM North America. Michael will play a pivotal role in leading Purple Transform’s product strategy, innovation, and product development.

His primary focus will be leveraging cutting-edge computer vision technology for critical national infrastructure applications in sectors such as rail, transportation, and healthcare. In addition to his duties as Chief Product Officer, as GM North America, Michael’s role will also include a focus on expanding Purple Transform’s sales and operations in North America.

Michael is an engineering leader with over 20 years of experience in industrial IoT, security, and mobile wireless technology and markets. In his previous position as VP of Engineering for Industrial IoT at Cisco, he led a globally dispersed team that successfully delivered a diverse portfolio of products for the manufacturing, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, and mining industries.

“Purple Transform continuously strives to be at the forefront of innovation with our industry-leading SiYtE platform. Welcoming Michael to our board is a major boost to our development, growth and experience as we further expand our AI capabilities in computer vision and sensor monitoring. All of which is focused on empowering our customers with invaluable insights, optimising their operations and driving better human outcomes,” announced Gregory Butler, CEO of Purple Transform.

“Purple Transform is a world-class team of digital experts and business leaders, and I am extremely excited to be joining a team that is driving such positive change.” said Michael Shannon, Chief Product Officer/GM North America at Purple Transform. “Their dedication to leveraging ethical AI to empower businesses in transforming their data into actionable insights is truly inspiring. From connectivity to tangible customer results, this represents the natural evolution of IoT.”