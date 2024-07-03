High-speed mobile coverage now available on Elizabeth line

0 SHARES

Posted: 3 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

High-speed 4G and 5G mobile coverage has been introduced on the Elizabeth line, enabling continuous connectivity for passengers across central London.

Credit: Transport for London

High-speed 4G and 5G mobile coverage is now available on the Elizabeth line, enabling customers to stay connected as they travel across central London. Transport for London (TfL) and Boldyn Networks, TfL’s partner, have extended coverage within the tunnels from the Royal Oak portal to Liverpool Street station, covering about five miles. Further sections, including Whitechapel, will be connected soon, with full coverage expected by the end of summer 2024.

TfL aims to provide 4G and 5G coverage across the entire Tube, DLR and Elizabeth line network, as well as parts of the London Overground. This expansion allows customers to stay connected, sharing their experiences and staying in touch with family and colleagues. All major mobile operators – Three UK, EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) – are participating in the roll-out.

Additionally, mobile connectivity is being introduced across Central London’s Tube network. Recently, Hyde Park Corner and Russell Square stations on the Piccadilly line received coverage. Further sections of the Northern, Bakerloo, Piccadilly and Victoria lines will be connected in the coming months.

The expanding coverage benefits both passengers and staff. Rail and Tube staff will have better connectivity to share information and utilise the new Emergency Services Network (ESN), which provides first responders with real-time access to critical data during emergencies.

Currently, 36 Tube stations offer mobile coverage in ticket halls, platforms and interchanges. This includes around 30% of underground stations, with nearly 70% of all Tube stations having some mobile coverage. The project, managed by Boldyn Networks, involves installing over 2,000km of cabling and thousands of radios, with work done overnight to avoid disrupting daily operations.

London’s Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord, said: “It’s wonderful to see our programme to introduce high-speed mobile coverage now benefitting customers on the Elizabeth line, the newest part of London’s historic underground network of stations and tunnels. This key step in bringing better connectivity to London’s underground stations and tunnels will allow more people travelling around the capital to keep in touch, share photos and make the most of the city, especially as we start to enjoy the summer.”