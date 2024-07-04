Rail Europe appoints Robert From as Chief Growth Officer to spearhead B2C expansion

Rail Europe has named Robert From as its Chief Growth Officer, entrusting him with overseeing the enhancement of its business-to-consumer strategies amid plans for a new booking experience launch in 2025.

Rail Europe has announced that it has appointed Robert From as its Chief Growth Officer, marking a significant development for the leading European train booking platform. In his new role, Robert will oversee strategic aspects of the business-to-consumer sector, focusing on customer acquisition, growth initiatives, retention strategies, ancillary services and monetisation efforts.

With over 15 years of experience in scaling technology and media enterprises globally, Robert brings a wealth of expertise to Rail Europe. Previously, he served as the Commercial COO at MaaS Global, where he managed WHIM, the largest global business-to-consumer Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform. Under his leadership, MaaS Global experienced substantial growth in revenue, customer base and service usage.

Prior to his tenure at MaaS Global, Robert held various leadership roles at Google, where he contributed significantly to expanding YouTube monetisation across Northern Europe and Southeast Asia. His achievements at Google included driving sales growth and enhancing customer service capabilities for technology, ecommerce, FMCG and consumer service sectors.

Björn Bender, CEO of Rail Europe, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Robert to our team in his newly created executive position. Robert’s strategic vision and proven track record in customer acquisition and retention will be instrumental in advancing our position as a leading B2C train booking platform. As we prepare to unveil our entirely new booking experience, Robert and his team will play a crucial role in driving our B2C growth, ensuring a data-centric approach and delivering superior customer experiences.”

Robert From said: “I am very excited to join Rail Europe at a key moment for both the company and the rail industry overall. The increase in consumer demand, the developing rail markets across Europe as well as the need to increase the share of more sustainable means of transportation, present a massive opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the talented teams across the company to serve our customers on their journeys.”

Rail Europe expressed confidence that Robert From’s leadership will drive the company towards further success and innovation in the travel sector. His appointment is expected to reinforce Rail Europe’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and advancing its strategic growth objectives in the competitive European travel market.