Network Rail Consulting appoints Rachel Maguire as new Finance Director

9 July 2024

Network Rail Consulting has appointed Rachel Maguire as its new Finance Director, effective as of 1 July 2024, succeeding Andrew Noble, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Credit: Network Rail Consulting

Network Rail Consulting (NRC) has announced the appointment of Rachel Maguire as its new Finance Director, effective as of 1 July 2024. With over 20 years of experience in finance both within the UK and internationally, Maguire is set to bring significant expertise to NRC.

Maguire succeeds Andrew Noble, who is retiring on 31 July 2024, after six years with the company. She joins NRC from Linxon, a joint venture of AtkinsRéalis and Hitachi Energy, where she served as Europe Regional Controller. During her tenure, Maguire played a key role in the company’s growth and strategic development, overseeing project delivery and managing a diverse finance team spread across the UK, Switzerland, Germany and India.

Her career spans various sectors including energy, transportation, and environment, with extensive experience in professional services, consultancy and engineering projects. Maguire has a proven track record in financial improvements, mergers and acquisitions integration, financial planning and analysis (FP&A) reporting, directorship, controllership and developing high-performing regional finance teams.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Maguire stated, “I am very excited to be joining the global leadership team at Network Rail Consulting in support of the rail professionals who bring value to our clients through their expertise and commitment to project delivery. I look forward to building great business relationships, making a real impact within the organisation, and collaborating with the regional leadership teams to achieve our financial strategic goals.”

Nigel Ash, Global Managing Director for Network Rail Consulting, said: “I would like to thank Andrew Noble for his contribution to the business over the last six years and wish him a happy retirement. I am also very pleased that we have attracted someone of Rachel’s calibre and experience to replace Andrew. I am confident Rachel will add significant value to the business over the coming years.”

This leadership transition marks a significant step for NRC as it continues to enhance its financial strategies and operations on a global scale.