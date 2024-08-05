Major track upgrade to impact Southern train services in Crystal Palace area

From 24 August to 1 September 2024, passengers travelling by train in the Crystal Palace area are advised to plan their journeys carefully due to a major track upgrade being undertaken by Network Rail.

The upgrade will involve the replacement of five sets of switches and crossings – moveable rails that facilitate train transfers between lines – along with 1,500m of track. In addition, 730m of new conductor rail, which powers trains and 4,000m of new signalling and telecom cables will be installed. The improvements aim to reduce train delays and enhance passenger travel experiences.

During this period, Southern train services will be significantly affected:

No trains will run to or from Crystal Palace on 24, 25 and 26 August

There will be no Southern services at West Norwood, Gipsy Hill, Birkbeck and Beckenham Junction stations

Stations from Streatham Hill to Norwood Junction and Sydenham will also be impacted

Southern services through Peckham Rye, East Dulwich, North Dulwich, Tulse Hill, Norwood Junction and West Croydon will experience reductions.

Passengers can use their tickets on London Underground, London Overground and London Buses as alternatives.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex Route Director, said: “Upgraded track and equipment at the busy Crystal Palace junction which controls the movement of trains across south London will help reduce train delays and improve passenger journeys. We’re advising people to plan ahead and use London Buses, London Underground or alternative National Rail services. Please check before you travel and thanks for bearing with us while this essential work is carried out. “

Chris Fowler, Network Operations and Performance Director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “This is major work that will deliver long-term improvements for our customers but create a significant impact in the short-term. Please plan ahead and consider your alternative travel arrangements with London Overground, the Tube and London Buses.”