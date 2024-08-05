TfL reveals DLR extension plans, earning strong public support

Posted: 5 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

TfL has unveiled plans for a new DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead, which has received widespread public support and promises significant economic and housing benefits.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that it has released a consultation report for a proposed extension of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead, via Beckton Riverside. The consultation, which gathered 1,254 public responses and 29 from stakeholders, shows strong support for the project. About 58% of respondents believe the extension will speed up local journeys, and 75% think it will improve travel to broader areas of east and southeast London. Sample polling in Beckton, Gallions Reach, Thamesmead and Abbey Wood revealed 85% support for the extension.

The new DLR line aims to connect two major Opportunity Areas with potential for significant development, including new housing and jobs. It involves constructing a new station at Beckton Riverside and a tunnel under the Thames to another new station at Thamesmead. This project builds on the success of the 2009 DLR extension to Woolwich Arsenal, which spurred housing growth in areas such as Woolwich, Canning Town and the Royal Docks.

The extension is projected to create up to 10,000 jobs and would enhance connectivity to east London locations like Stratford and the Isle of Dogs, with direct links to central London via the Jubilee and Elizabeth lines. The investment supports a UK-wide supply chain and is expected to deliver economic and job growth across the country.

TfL, alongside the Royal Borough of Greenwich, the London Borough of Newham and the Greater London Authority, is collaborating with major landowners to advance this project. A Strategic Outline Case was submitted to the government in 2023, with an Interim Outline Business Case expected by Spring 2025. This will help secure funding and enable construction to start as early as 2028, with the extension potentially opening in the early 2030s.

London’s growth demands enhanced transport and housing infrastructure. The DLR extension will support the development of 25,000-30,000 new homes, improve cross-river connectivity and offer alternatives to car use, reducing future emissions.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m pleased to see public support for these plans to extend the DLR to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead, which will unlock huge opportunities for London, support tens of thousands of new homes, deliver new transport connections, and boost the economy, supporting the creation of thousands of jobs.”