GTR to combat antisocial behaviour with new security initiatives

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Govia Thameslink Railway has appointed Hannah Lindsay as its first Security Improvement Manager to lead a £2.5 million initiative aimed at combating antisocial behaviour across the network.

Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced that Hannah Lindsay, who joined the company as a Rail Enforcement Officer (REO) in 2019, has been appointed as GTR’s first-ever Security Improvement Manager. In this role, she will lead efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour across the railway network, a key focus of GTR’s £2.5 million Antisocial Behaviour Improvement Plan.

Lindsay brings four years of frontline experience to her new role, during which she dedicated herself to maintaining passenger safety. Her passion for security and policing made her the ideal candidate for this newly created position, aimed at enhancing the security infrastructure of the railway system.

“I’ve always been passionate about security and policing from my time as a Rail Enforcement Officer, so when I saw the Security Improvement Manager role, I applied straight away, because I want to help drive change so our customers and colleagues feel safe on our network,” Lindsay said. She emphasised that her new role is part of a broader initiative by GTR to strengthen its safety and security teams, with several new positions being created to support this effort.

One of Lindsay’s first priorities will be to assist stations in achieving accreditation under the Secure Station Scheme, which is managed by the Department for Transport (DfT) and British Transport Police (BTP). The scheme ensures that crime is effectively monitored, reported and investigated, with the goal of creating safer environments for passengers and staff.

“The crucial element to the Secure Stations Scheme is to review potential patterns behind crime to put preventative measures in place,” Lindsay explained. “For example, if a station has a problem with graffiti and vandalism, we must identify how we can increase the risk of detection, implement additional surveillance techniques, and review how we can communicate and engage with people in that area to resolve that issue.”

GTR’s Antisocial Behaviour Improvement Plan outlines several key initiatives aimed at enhancing safety across its network. These include the deployment of over 1,500 new Body Worn Video (BWV) cameras for frontline staff, doubling the number of Travel Safe Officers, developing educational programs for schools, improving training and aftercare for staff, and hiring additional personnel in the safety division. The plan also emphasizes stronger collaboration with police and prosecution teams to ensure that offenders are swiftly removed from the railway.

Lindsay’s journey into the railway industry began after a career in finance, followed by a period of travel. Inspired by her father’s work as a driver for GTR, she applied for the REO role and quickly found her calling in improving community safety. Her experience on the ground, dealing with antisocial behaviour and understanding criminal operations, has equipped her with the skills needed to excel in her new role.

GTR’s comprehensive approach to combating antisocial behaviour underscores the company’s commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for both passengers and staff. As Lindsay steps into her new role, the railway operator looks forward to the positive impact these initiatives will have on its network.