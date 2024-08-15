GTR introduces online tool for early planning of train journeys

Posted: 15 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Govia Thameslink Railway has introduced an interactive online tool allowing passengers to check for planned engineering work on Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern routes up to six weeks in advance.

Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

Passengers using Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern train services can now plan their journeys more efficiently, thanks to a new online tool introduced by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR). The company has rolled out an interactive calendar on the live route maps available on each of their websites, allowing travellers to check for planned engineering work up to six weeks in advance.

By simply entering their intended travel date, passengers can instantly see which routes will be affected by maintenance or improvement works on that day. The live digital map also indicates where replacement buses will be in operation, helping travellers adjust their plans accordingly.

The tool offers additional features, such as the ability to filter by time of day. This allows users to determine if late-night trains will be more impacted than daytime services or when lines will reopen after overnight work.

Since its trial phase, the tool has been well received, with a significant increase in map views. The live maps will also continue to provide real-time updates on unplanned disruptions, ensuring that passengers have the most current information available.

Eileen O’Neill, GTR’s Customer Excellence Director, highlighted the importance of this development: “We’re always aiming to make travel information clearer, more convenient and more useable for our customers. This new calendar function makes it easier to get the big picture of where we know services will be affected, well in advance. We’ll keep improving the information this provides and add more useful features to the maps as we develop them.”

The initiative reflects GTR’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the travel experience by providing clear and accessible information to its passengers.