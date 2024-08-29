TLB and HyD invite market feedback for Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The Transport and Logistics Bureau and Highways Department have invited system suppliers and operators to submit feedback for the proposed Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon, aiming to improve transportation for over 300,000 residents in Kwun Tong’s uphill areas.

Credit: Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

The Transport and Logistics Bureau (TLB) and Highways Department (HyD) has announced an invitation for system suppliers and operators to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) regarding the proposed Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon. The aim is to gather market feedback that will inform the development of this crucial infrastructure project.

The new transit system is intended to address the commuting needs of residents in the northern uphill areas of Kwun Tong, who currently rely on road-based feeder services to access nearby railway stations. This area, known for its high population density and traffic congestion, stands to benefit significantly from improved transportation options.

The proposed system will span approximately 7km, with eight stations planned to serve over 300,000 residents. The stations will connect the uphill communities to MTR Choi Hung Station and MTR Yau Tong Station via stops at Choi Wan, Shun Lee, Shun On, Sau Mau Ping, Po Tat and Ma Yau Tong. The system is expected to operate on a dedicated elevated corridor, with a tunnel section under consideration between Ma Yau Tong and Yau Tong East Station.

The EOI exercise seeks input on various aspects of the project, including system design, operational capabilities, maintenance needs and the potential for future expansion. This feedback will help finalise the technical details, implementation strategies and financial arrangements for the project.

Interested parties must submit their EOI Reply Form by 12:00 on 7 November 2024. It is important to note that this exercise is for gathering market insights and is not part of a formal tender or procurement process.