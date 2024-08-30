Gothenburg welcomes first of 60 new M34 trams

Alstom has announced that the first of 60 new, extended trams, known as the M34, has arrived in Gothenburg, Sweden, marking a significant step in the city’s public transportation upgrade. The tram, measuring 45m in length – 12m longer than the current M33 models – will nearly double passenger capacity, accommodating up to 319 people.

Björn Asplund, Customer Director at Alstom, expressed satisfaction with the delivery, stating, “We are very pleased to now deliver the first M34 to Västtrafik and to Gothenburg. It is a tram with a large capacity thanks to its generous length.”

The tram had been transported from Alstom’s plant in Bautzen, Germany, arriving on 23 August 2024. The delivery of these trams follows a 2021 order for 40 units, with an additional 20 ordered the following year.

Lars Backström, CEO of Västtrafik, highlighted the significance of the delivery, stating, “This is a milestone in our investment in developing public transport in Gothenburg. With 60 new and longer trams, we are making it even easier for Gothenburg’s citizens to get to their jobs, schools and activities in a sustainable way.”

The unloading of the tram had taken place at Göteborgs Spårvägar’s depot at Rantorget at 07:00 on 23 August 2024. The remaining 59 trams will be delivered progressively until 2026.

M34 tram details:

Length: 45m (12m longer than M33 models)

Capacity: 319 passengers

Features: Large flexible areas for wheelchairs and prams

Estimated cost: SEK 1.4 billion.

Alstom’s Asplund continued: “As always when building advanced vehicles, the production process is a journey in itself, and we have had a very good and close collaboration with Västtrafik through all stages. Now we look forward to continuing to deliver the rest of the fleet.”