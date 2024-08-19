Alstom secures £60 million contract to refurbish CrossCountry’s Voyager trains

Posted: 19 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The refurbishment will see the installation of a new passenger counting system, further enhancing operational efficiency and passenger flow on the upgraded Voyager trains.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has announced that it has signed a £60 million (€70 million) contract to refurbish CrossCountry’s Voyager train fleet. The comprehensive overhaul, which will be carried out at Alstom’s Derby Litchurch Lane facility, aims to enhance the passenger experience on the long-distance routes served by these trains.

The project will involve the refurbishment of 312 train cars, including 136 Voyager (Class 220) and 176 Super Voyager (Class 221) vehicles. Of these, 252 cars are part of CrossCountry’s current fleet, with an additional 60 carriages being added from trains previously operated by Avanti West Coast.

The refurbishment will feature a complete interior refresh, including new seats, tables, carpets and improved lighting. The exteriors of the trains will also be repainted in CrossCountry’s new livery. Alstom is placing a strong emphasis on sustainability, with the new seats being at least 95% recyclable and the materials used in the trains helping to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Design work on the project will begin immediately, with physical refurbishment set to start in Derby in 2025 and continue until 2027. Around 100 Alstom staff will be directly involved, supported by a broader network within the company’s UK supply chain.

Peter Broadley, Managing Director of Services UK and Ireland at Alstom, said: “For more than 20 years, CrossCountry’s Voyagers have proudly served towns and cities across Great Britain – travelling millions of miles in the process. We now look forward to giving these iconic Alstom-built trains some well-deserved TLC with a comprehensive overhaul that will include new seats, on-board technology enhancements and an exterior repaint.”

The Voyager trains, owned by Beacon Rail, operate on CrossCountry routes across Great Britain, from Aberdeen to Penzance. Adrian Hugill, Fleet and Engineering Director at CrossCountry, highlighted the significance of the refurbishment in enhancing the passenger experience on their long-distance routes.

This contract follows Alstom’s recent eight-year extension of its Train Services Agreement with CrossCountry, valued at £825 million (€950 million), ensuring continued maintenance and service of the Voyager fleet until 2031. Additionally, in June 2024, Alstom secured a £370 million (€430 million) contract for 10 new nine-car Aventra trains for London’s Elizabeth line, further solidifying its position in the UK rail industry.

The Voyager and Super Voyager trains, built by Alstom, have been in service for over two decades, covering over 427 million miles across England, Scotland and Wales. Operating at speeds of up to 200 km/hour, these inter-city trains remain a vital part of the UK’s rail network.