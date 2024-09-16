Hitachi delivers 300th train, marking a milestone in UK rail transformation

Hitachi Rail marked a major milestone in UK rail transformation with the delivery of its 300th train, highlighting 15 years of innovation, reliability and industry partnerships.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

On 13 September 2024, Hitachi Rail announced that it celebrated the delivery of its 300th train for the UK, a Class 807 for Avanti West Coast, underscoring the company’s pivotal role in transforming the UK rail network. This milestone is part of an ongoing rail modernisation journey that began with the introduction of the Class 395 Javelin in 2009.

In the past 15 years, Hitachi Rail has played a key role in enhancing connectivity across the UK. The company’s diverse fleet spans a wide range of services, from the Class 385, Scotland’s fastest commuter train, to the high-speed Class 395 on the St Pancras International route.

Hitachi’s trains have set new standards for reliability, with the company’s fleet achieving reliability rates three times higher than the industry average. Operating across 10 fleets nationwide, Hitachi Rail trains have won industry awards for their performance, including recognition for the LNER Azuma and ScotRail’s Class 385.

Jim Brewin, Chief Director of Hitachi Rail UK & Ireland, said: “Delivering our 300th UK train symbolises what strategic partnerships within the rail industry can accomplish. Transforming levels in reliability, capacity and performance across Britain’s railways is only possible due to quality of industry partners we have in the UK.”

Hitachi’s contributions extend beyond trains. With an investment in infrastructure, including new maintenance centres in Ashford, Doncaster, and Bristol, the company employs 2,100 people across 16 sites. This network, alongside a broad UK supply chain, contributes £500 million annually to the UK economy.

Furthering its growth, Hitachi Rail completed the acquisition of Thales’ Ground Transportation Systems in May 2024. This move expands Hitachi’s global presence and strengthens its expertise in delivering rail signalling solutions, particularly in London, where Hitachi’s technology now supports 60% of Transport for London’s network.

With innovations in green and digital rail technology, Hitachi is positioning itself for the future, continuing its commitment to UK rail infrastructure.