Liebherr wins new HVAC maintenance contract for Toronto subway

Posted: 18 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

As part of the new contract, Liebherr will maintain HVAC systems on Toronto Rocket subway trains, expanding its existing maintenance services for the Toronto Transit Commission.

Credit: Liebherr

Liebherr-Transportation Systems has announced that it has been awarded a new contract to maintain HVAC systems on Toronto Rocket subway trains, operated by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). The contract, issued by Alstom, covers the maintenance of 40 additional passenger compartment air-conditioning systems from March 2024 through March 2025. This follows the successful completion of a similar maintenance project in 2023.

The HVAC systems, crucial for maintaining passenger comfort, will be serviced at Liebherr-Canada Ltd. in Burlington, Ontario, by qualified Liebherr technicians. The work will include preventive maintenance, inspections, system cleaning and the replacement of worn parts, as specified in the maintenance manual. These actions are expected to extend the life of the HVAC systems, reduce operating costs and improve air quality inside the trains.

“We are proud that we have once again been able to gain the trust of our customer,” said Wolfgang Boettcher, Head of Customer Support at Liebherr-Transportation Systems in Korneuburg, Austria, expressing his satisfaction with the new contract. “This follow-up order confirms our high service quality and the expertise of our highly qualified employees. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and making an important contribution to the energy efficiency of our customer’s subway vehicles.”

The Toronto Rocket subway trains have been in service since 2008, and the HVAC systems are key to ensuring a comfortable ride for passengers year-round. The new contract underscores Liebherr’s commitment to energy-efficient solutions and maintaining high standards in public transit infrastructure.