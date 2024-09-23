Local leaders approve £96 million funding for new Liverpool Baltic Station

Posted: 23 September 2024

Local leaders have approved a £96 million funding package for the construction of the Liverpool Baltic station, part of Mayor Steve Rotheram’s initiative to enhance rail access and promote sustainable transport in the city region.

Credit: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has announced that local leaders have officially approved a £96 million funding package to construct the Liverpool Baltic station, part of an initiative led by Mayor Steve Rotheram aimed at enhancing rail access throughout the Liverpool City Region.

The funding had been ratified during the Combined Authority’s meeting, setting the stage for a planning application to be submitted to Liverpool City Council in October 2024. If approved by the Department for Transport (DfT), construction is anticipated to commence in 2025, with plans to have the station operational by 2027.

The investment will support not only the new station but also improvements to active travel options and enhancements to surrounding public spaces. This decision follows positive feedback from a recent public consultation, indicating strong community support for the project. The new station will be located on Merseyrail’s Northern Line.

Plans for the Liverpool Baltic station include features such as step-free access from the street to the train platform, passenger waiting areas, accessible restrooms, secure cycle parking and better connections to local walking and cycling routes. These upgrades are designed to promote public transport usage, aligning with the region’s climate goals.

Mayor Rotheram said: “This new station at Liverpool Baltic is just another step on the journey towards making our Merseyrail system bigger, better, and more accessible for everyone. People here are passionate about their communities, and I’m really proud to see the overwhelming support this project has seen, which reflects just how much of a difference it’s going to make.”

The new station builds on the recent success of the £80 million Headbolt Lane station, which opened in 2023 in Kirkby. This station features innovative battery-powered trains and marks the first extension of the Merseyrail network in a generation, with further growth expected.

In addition to the Baltic station, the Mayor has announced plans for three additional stations in Daresbury, Woodchurch and Carr Mill, with construction on these projects projected to begin by the end of the decade.

The £96 million funding for the Liverpool Baltic station will be sourced from the £710 million City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), which is allocated for significant transport developments across the city region.